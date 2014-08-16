Media player
Baby giraffes draw crowds to US zoos
Baby giraffes have been drawing crowds to two US zoos.
Houston Zoo's newest arrival Kamili - which means "perfect" in Swahili - made her debut on Friday.
She is a mere six feet (1.8m) tall, but giraffes are the tallest living land animals and can reach 19 feet (5.8m).
Meanwhile Gowon - Masai for "rain maker" - was released into the San Diego Zoo Safari Park after he had been kept in a protected area.
16 Aug 2014
