A series of CCTV pictures showing a robbery in a store in Ferguson
Ferguson police: Michael Brown was robbery suspect

Michael Brown, the black teenager shot by police on Saturday in Ferguson, Missouri, was a suspect in a robbery just moments earlier, police have said.

Police say Mr Brown, 18, was one of two men suspected of robbing a nearby convenience store.

Minutes later he was shot by Officer Darren Wilson after a struggle, Ferguson police Chief Thomas Jackson said on Friday.

  • 15 Aug 2014
