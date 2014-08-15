Media player
Ferguson police: Michael Brown was robbery suspect
Michael Brown, the black teenager shot by police on Saturday in Ferguson, Missouri, was a suspect in a robbery just moments earlier, police have said.
Police say Mr Brown, 18, was one of two men suspected of robbing a nearby convenience store.
Minutes later he was shot by Officer Darren Wilson after a struggle, Ferguson police Chief Thomas Jackson said on Friday.
15 Aug 2014
