Outcry has 'no impact' on Egyptian court

The sentencing of three al-Jazeera journalists in Egypt took many by surprise, leading critics to question how the country could have ignored the international calls for their release.

The protests and outrage from outside Egypt clearly had no effect on the court's decision, Michael Wahid Hanna, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, told BBC's Katty Kay on World News America on Monday.

Mr Hanna said it is likely that not all Egyptian government officials agreed with the verdict. The court ruling was not the result of orders from the highest levels, he said, but rather was the product of rivalries and vendettas within the state security establishment and the government.