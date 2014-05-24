Video

The man alleged to have shot dead six students in California had mental health difficulties and was being treated by "multiple professionals", his family's lawyer has claimed.

Alan Shifman said his client - Hollywood filmmaker, Peter Rodger - believed his son Elliot carried out the attack near the UC Santa Barbara campus.

Mr Shifman said the family had contacted police about "recent posts on Youtube" by Elliot "regarding suicide and the killing of people".

Police confirmed they were investigating a video in which a man complains of rejection by women, threatening revenge.