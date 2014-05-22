Video

A 25-year-old woman who went missing 10 years ago in California has told police she was forced to marry her captor and have his child.

The unnamed woman in Santa Ana contacted police after finding her sister on Facebook, officers said.

Isidro Garcia, 41, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and false imprisonment.

Corporal Anthony Bertagna of Santa Ana Police Department said the woman had been subjected to a process of ''brainwashing.''