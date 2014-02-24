Bird hits plane
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bird smashes through cockpit window in Florida

Pilot Rob Weber escaped with a cut to his head after a bird smashed through the windscreen of the Piper Saratoga he was flying.

After the incident, which was caught on the plane's camera, he was able to make a calm landing at Fort Myers' Page Field in Florida.

  • 24 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Geese trained to follow 'human mum'