Cars in North Carolina
Video

Storm affecting US east coast as havoc persists in south

A huge winter storm is affecting the densely populated US north-east, after wreaking havoc in the south.

Across the typically mild south, more than half a million homes and businesses lack power, and more than 3,300 flights have been cancelled.

The storm is expected to affect people in 22 states from Texas to Maine.

Beth McLeod reports.

  • 13 Feb 2014