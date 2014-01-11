Media player
Stolen Renoir artwork to return to US museum after 60 years
A judge in the US has ruled that a painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir was stolen, and should be returned to the museum it was taken from more than 60 years ago.
A woman from Virginia said she had bought the painting for $7 at a flea market. She had planned to sell it at auction.
Alpa Patel reports.
11 Jan 2014
