The Renoir painting at the centre of the court case
A judge in the US has ruled that a painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir was stolen, and should be returned to the museum it was taken from more than 60 years ago.

A woman from Virginia said she had bought the painting for $7 at a flea market. She had planned to sell it at auction.

  • 11 Jan 2014
