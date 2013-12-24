Media player
Man dressed as Santa shot with pellet gun in Washington DC
A man dressed as Santa Claus is recovering after being shot in the back with a pellet gun in Washington DC as he was giving out gifts.
Fire Department spokesman Timothy Wilson said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Someone dressed as fictional Christmas grump The Grinch continued with the planned toy giveaway.
24 Dec 2013
