GingerBread land
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gingerbread village gets world record

GingerBread Lane, a confectionary display at the New York Hall of Science, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest gingerbread exhibit.

The edible structure took chef Jon Lovitch a year to make and contains 152 gingerbread buildings including a fire station and a town hall.

Grainne Harrington reports.

  • 13 Dec 2013
Go to next video: Students bake gingerbread town