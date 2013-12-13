Media player
Gingerbread village gets world record
GingerBread Lane, a confectionary display at the New York Hall of Science, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest gingerbread exhibit.
The edible structure took chef Jon Lovitch a year to make and contains 152 gingerbread buildings including a fire station and a town hall.
Grainne Harrington reports.
13 Dec 2013
