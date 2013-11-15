The 'Obamacare' crisis in 75 seconds

Video

President Obama has made healthcare reform a priority during his time in office and fought hard to get his divisive healthcare bill enshrined into US law.

But the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has been hit by problems and the president has conceded that his administration "fumbled" its launch.

This 75-second video uses key facts and figures to explain what the law aimed to achieve and why it has proved so controversial.