Video

Six-year-old Colorado beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her parents' house on 26 December 1996.

The case rose to national prominence in part after US television networks broadcast videos of JonBenet's performances in the beauty pageants. The images opened a window into a subculture of which many Americans had been unaware.

A Colorado grand jury was prepared to charge JonBenet's parents in her death, newly released court documents in the 17-year-old murder case show.

But a prosecutor ultimately decided not to pursue charges against John and Patsy Ramsey citing a lack of evidence.