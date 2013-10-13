Media player
Democrat's Harry Reid: 'Conversations cordial'
More talks have been going on in Washington to try to end a dispute between the Democratic and Republican parties, which has led to a partial shutdown of the US government.
There are fears that the US could default on its debts if the deadlock isn't resolved by Thursday.
The Democratic leader in the Senate, Harry Reid, said recent discussions had been positive.
13 Oct 2013
