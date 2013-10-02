Video

Plenty is not normally a problem for those who harvest the seas; decks and holds full of fish generally gladden the hearts of fishermen everywhere.

But for the lobstermen of the US state of Maine, the abundance of lobsters has turned into a headache.

The catch is up six-fold in just over a decade as climate change warms the waters and encourages huge hauls. Yet the price the lobstermen receive for their crustacean catch has fallen steadily.

The BBC spoke to two veterans about the impact the changes are having on their livelihoods and communities.

Produced by Maria Byrne, Jonny Dymond, Dave Hopper and Bill McKenna.

Altered States is a series of video features published every Wednesday on the BBC News website which examine how shifting demographics and economic conditions affect America on a local level.