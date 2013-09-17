Dramatic fire rescue
Video

Neighbour rescued from burning building caught on camera

Resourceful neighbours in a US apartment block saved a man's life as he dangled from the window of his burning home in Washington Heights, New York.

Roscindo Lopez and Guardencio Portillo used a ladder as a platform to lead him to safety as fire-fighters arrived.

They later said their thinking was "only to save the life of the guy".

