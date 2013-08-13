Video

As Israeli and Palestinian negotiators sit down in the latest round of peace talks, Robin Wright of the US Institute of Peace says a deal will require both sides to overcome "huge obstacles".

"You only have two of the three parties which are actually at the table," Ms Wright tells the BBC's Laura Trevelyan. "Missing are Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip."

She says they also come in with different expectations.

"The Israelis will come to the table and they want to know first and foremost about security. The Palestinians will want to talk about borders," she says.

Israeli and Palestinian negotiators hope to come to a peace deal within nine months, US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.