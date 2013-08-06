Bear pulls on wheelie bin
CCTV spots bear stealing bins from behind restaurant

A bear has been caught on CCTV dragging away a bin full of old food from behind a German restaurant in Colorado in the US.

The black bear tipped the bin over in the restaurant's car park and made off with some of the food.

It then returned less than 24 hours later and wheeled away another bin.

