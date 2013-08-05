Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why did Boston bomber hate the US?
One of the brothers suspected of carrying out the Boston bombings subscribed to radical right wing American literature about guns, government conspiracy theories and white supremacy.
The BBC's Panorama programme has learnt that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was reading right wing material before the attack.
It could challenge the perception of the brothers as straightforward radical jihadists.
Hilary Andersson reports.
-
05 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window