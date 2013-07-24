Divers with humpback whales
Divers in near miss with humpback whales

A group of friends snorkelling off the coast of California got closer then they expected to a pair of feeding humpback whales.

Shawn Stamback was in the water when he was surrounded by a school of small fish, attempting to evade the predators below.

The whales breached and collected a huge mouthful of fish and water, and narrowly missed the divers.

