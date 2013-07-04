Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Death Valley: Hot enough to fry an egg?
Death Valley in the US is considered the hottest place on Earth and in the middle of a heatwave, temperatures are pushing 50C (120F).
The BBC's David Shukman decided to test whether the heat was intense enough to fry an egg, by just placing the pan on the ground in the middle of the day.
-
04 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window