SkyScreamer
Video

Riding the 'world's tallest swing ride'

What is claimed to be the world's tallest SkyScreamer swing chair ride has been unveiled at a Texas theme park.

The ride at Six Flags Over Texas theme park rises 400ft (122m) above the ground and travels at 35mph (56km/h).

Owners say riders on the attraction will get views of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Jon Sopel reports.

  • 27 May 2013