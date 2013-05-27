Media player
Riding the 'world's tallest swing ride'
What is claimed to be the world's tallest SkyScreamer swing chair ride has been unveiled at a Texas theme park.
The ride at Six Flags Over Texas theme park rises 400ft (122m) above the ground and travels at 35mph (56km/h).
Owners say riders on the attraction will get views of Dallas and Fort Worth.
Jon Sopel reports.
27 May 2013
