Runners holding three American flags and one Chinese cross the finish line of the Boston Marathon (25 May 2013)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands complete last mile of Boston Marathon

Thousands of runners have completed the final mile of the Boston Marathon, five weeks after they were forced to abandon the race after two bombs exploded.

The event, which began with a moment of remembrance for the victims, was billed as "OneRun", with the slogan: "We'll get our finish."

Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from Washington.

  • 26 May 2013
Go to next video: Boston amputee: 'I will dance again'