Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands complete last mile of Boston Marathon
Thousands of runners have completed the final mile of the Boston Marathon, five weeks after they were forced to abandon the race after two bombs exploded.
The event, which began with a moment of remembrance for the victims, was billed as "OneRun", with the slogan: "We'll get our finish."
Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from Washington.
-
26 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-22670734/thousands-complete-last-mile-of-boston-marathonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window