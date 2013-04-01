People standing on grass verge at accident scene
Deadly pileup in the US state of Virginia

At least three people have been killed and 15 injured in a pile-up involving almost 100 vehicles in the US state of Virginia, police say.

They said there were 17 separate crashes within a distance of one mile (1.6km) on Interstate 77 near the base of Fancy Gap Mountain.

The accidents began shortly after 13:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Sunday, when there was heavy fog in the area.

Footage filmed by James Dunning at the scene shows the extent of the crash in the foggy conditions.

