Deadly pileup in the US state of Virginia
At least three people have been killed and 15 injured in a pile-up involving almost 100 vehicles in the US state of Virginia, police say.
They said there were 17 separate crashes within a distance of one mile (1.6km) on Interstate 77 near the base of Fancy Gap Mountain.
The accidents began shortly after 13:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Sunday, when there was heavy fog in the area.
Footage filmed by James Dunning at the scene shows the extent of the crash in the foggy conditions.
01 Apr 2013
