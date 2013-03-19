Media player
Killer TJ Lane smirks and jeers at victims' families
In a courtroom in the US state of Ohio on Tuesday, school gunman TJ Lane smirked as a judge sentenced him to life in prison.
After entering the courtroom, he removed a button-down shirt to reveal a T-shirt that read "killer".
In February last year Lane, now 18, opened fire in Chardon High School's cafeteria, killing three students and wounding three others.
19 Mar 2013
