Bin Laden 'aide' pleads not guilty to 9/11 charges
The man described as a spokesman for Osama Bin Laden has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the 9/11 attacks on the US, in a civilian court in New York.
Sulaiman Abu Ghaith, Bin Laden's son-in-law, has been described as a "mouthpiece" for the al-Qaeda leader and is charged with conspiracy to kill Americans.
Steve Kingstone reports from Washington.
08 Mar 2013
