A former police officer whose remains were found in a burnt-out cabin after a six-day manhunt died from a single gunshot to the head, authorities say.
Police say Christopher Dorner killed three people in revenge for being fired from the Los Angeles police in 2008.
He was tracked to the cabin in the ski resort of Big Bear, where he fatally shot an officer and wounded another before the cabin caught fire and a further gunshot was heard, officials said.
Alistair Leithead reports from Los Angeles.
16 Feb 2013
