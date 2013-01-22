Video

Forty years ago the US Supreme Court gave women the constitutional right to an abortion.

But in some places today it is harder to get an abortion than at any time since 1973. Mississippi is one of four states with one abortion clinic left.

That's because the anti-abortion movement has successfully pushed a series of law changes at the local level that make it harder for clinics to operate.

The Jackson Women's Health Organisation may be shut down by a judge at a hearing at the end of January. It has failed to comply with a state law, passed in April 2012, which requires abortion clinics to have hospital admitting privileges.

All seven hospitals in the region have denied those privileges to the doctors who work at the Jackson clinic.

The BBC's Zoe Conway reports on the battle to end abortion in Mississippi and the impact that ruling may have on the health of women and children in the state.

Produced by Anna Bressanin; camera by Ilya Shnitser; edited by Bill McKenna