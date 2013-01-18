President Abraham Lincoln's Bible
Obama inauguration: President to lay hand on Lincoln Bible

When US President Obama is sworn into office for the second time, he will use the same Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used during his inauguration in 1861.

A Bible owned by the civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr, will also be used at the inauguration.

