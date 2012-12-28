A car stuck in snow in New York state
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US winter snow storm claims more lives

At least 15 people are reported to have died in a severe winter storm in the United States.

Blizzards have caused power cuts in southern and mid-western states, and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

John McManus reports.

  • 28 Dec 2012
Go to next video: US snow storm causes disruption