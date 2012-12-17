Video

President Barack Obama has told an inter-faith vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut that gun culture in America has to change.

20-year-old Adam Lanza murdered his mother at home before going on the rampage at the school on Friday.

Police say he was carrying hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

President Obama told the service: "We can't tolerate this anymore". He added that he would use all the powers of his office to prevent such tragedies happening again.

Laura Trevelyan reports from Newtown.