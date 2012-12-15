Video

Police have uncovered "very good" evidence that may explain why a gunman shot dead 26 children and teaching staff at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, according to officials.

The gunman who killed 20 children and six adults at the Sandy Hook school used a rifle as his primary weapon, the chief medical examiner said.

A list of the victims has been released by authorities in Newtown. All the children were aged six or seven, and all the dead adults were women.

The BBC's Steve Kingstone reports from Newtown.