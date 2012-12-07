Video

The Obama family have switched on the National Christmas Tree, which sits on the Ellipse, behind the White House in Washington DC.

Obama, accompanied by First Lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia, lit up the newly planted tree in a televised programme which included performances from Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, James Taylor and The Fray.

The lighting of the National Christmas tree is a tradition that dates back to 1923.