Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White House Christmas tree lit by Obamas
The Obama family have switched on the National Christmas Tree, which sits on the Ellipse, behind the White House in Washington DC.
Obama, accompanied by First Lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia, lit up the newly planted tree in a televised programme which included performances from Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, James Taylor and The Fray.
The lighting of the National Christmas tree is a tradition that dates back to 1923.
-
07 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window