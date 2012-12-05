Port of Long Beach
Strikes turn US ports into ghost towns

Clerical workers have been on strike at the US ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for more than a week.

The strikes have brought operations to a screeching halt and shut down the major passage for goods from Asia.

Both sides are willing to sit down with a federal mediator, but the strike is still costing the US economy up to $1bn a day.

The BBC's David Willis reports from the port of Long Beach.

  • 05 Dec 2012