Video

The Obamas' pet dog, Bo, has been filmed inspecting Christmas decorations at the White House.

Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, has lived with the First Family for four years. He was filmed padding from room to room, checking the festive displays, and encountering a larger-than-life statue of himself.

He is not the first presidential dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Other presidents have relied on man's best friend - often in times of trouble.

Zoe Conway reports.