Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election: Obama thanks American people
President Barack Obama has visited a Democratic campaign office in Chicago and thanked people for their support during the election campaign.
He also congratulated his Republican opponent Mitt Romney for a "spirited campaign".
For in depth coverage as the US goes to the polls: BBC US election special report
-
06 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window