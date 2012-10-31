Laura Trevelyan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Sandy: New York FDR Drive slipway underwater

Businesses and services in the north-eastern US are reopening after two days of closure forced by storm Sandy.

In downtown New York the effects of the storm are still being felt.

Roads and the subway system have been badly hit by flooding.

Laura Trevelyan reports from one of the affected routes.

  • 31 Oct 2012
Go to next video: US counts cost as Sandy recedes