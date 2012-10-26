Media player
Stormy seas as Hurricane Sandy heads for US
Hurricane Sandy has swept north over the Bahamas towards the US, having reportedly killed 21 people as it tore through Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica.
Florida is already being lashed by heavy rain and high winds and the coastal state has a tropical storm warning in place.
ABC's Ginger Zee visited Miami Beach and said big waves were already being created by the stormy conditions.
26 Oct 2012
