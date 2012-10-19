Video

US President Barack Obama has been taking time out from the campaign trail on Thursday to attend various events in New York City. He has appeared on the talk show, "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."

There was some funny moments, including showing the First Lady, Michelle Obama not looking happy after the first debate, but host Jon Stewart also got serious and pressed Obama over the government's changing explanation about the September 11 attacks in Benghazi.

Of any breakdown that might have led to the killing of four Americans, Obama declared: "We're going to fix it."