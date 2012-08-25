Media player
Tropical storm Isaac hits Haiti
Gale-force winds and driving rain are lashing Haiti as Tropical Storm Isaac crosses the Caribbean state.
The US National Hurricane Centre says the heavy rainfall is a "major threat" and may cause floods and mudslides.
Aid groups warn that some 400,000 Haitians still living in makeshift camps after the deadly earthquake of 2010 are extremely vulnerable.
Miranda Hurst reports.
25 Aug 2012
