A Burmese python measuring more than 17ft (5m) - and carrying a record-breaking 87 eggs - is the largest ever to be found in the state of Florida, researchers say.

The snake, found in the Everglades, had grown to just under 165 pounds (75kg) and was a foot wide, they added.

Local authorities have introduced a number of steps to try and reduce the python population, banning their importation and allowing them to be hunted.

The python will be used for scientific research before going on display at Florida university.