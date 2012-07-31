Video

The US presidential candidate Mitt Romney has used a trip to Poland to praise the country's economic progress, and warn of faltering democracy in Russia.

He was ending a difficult foreign tour, which saw him heckled by American journalists.

Speaking to students at Warsaw University, Mr Romney said the world should pay attention to a nation that had showed how the principles of free enterprise can transform a society.

But Mr Romney also warned of pockets of instability and repression in the world.