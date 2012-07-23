James Holmes appears in Arapahoe County District Court, USA
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aurora shooting suspect James Holmes appears in court

The US man accused of killing 12 people in a shooting at a Batman film screening in Aurora, Colorado has appeared in court for the first time.

James Holmes, 24, sat in court in a red jail suit with dyed orange hair, and appeared dazed during the proceedings.

Nine of 58 people wounded by the gunman remain in critical condition.

Alistair Leithead reports.

  • 23 Jul 2012
Go to next video: Cinema shooter was 'introverted'