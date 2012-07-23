Media player
Aurora shooting suspect James Holmes appears in court
The US man accused of killing 12 people in a shooting at a Batman film screening in Aurora, Colorado has appeared in court for the first time.
James Holmes, 24, sat in court in a red jail suit with dyed orange hair, and appeared dazed during the proceedings.
Nine of 58 people wounded by the gunman remain in critical condition.
Alistair Leithead reports.
23 Jul 2012
