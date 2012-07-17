Media player
US suffers worst drought in more than 50 years
The US is currently suffering its widest drought since 1956, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
On Monday, the NOAA reported that by the end of June 55% of the continental US was in a moderate to extreme drought.
Crops including corn and soya beans have been hit by the dry conditions, and several states have seen wildfires.
Rajesh Mirchandani reports.
17 Jul 2012
