Bridging the digital generation gap

New technology is often thought of as the plaything of the young - with the older generation wary of innovations like smart phones, tablets, and social media.

A new course at New York's Pace University is helping people over 65 to see how these devices can enhance their lives.

It is also challenging young people to understand some of the basic problems which senior surfers encounter.

  • 06 Jul 2012
