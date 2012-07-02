Media player
Foie gras-mageddon for California as ban takes effect
Gastronomes in California have enjoyed their last legal taste of the controversial delicacy foie gras.
A bill signed in 2004 finally came into effect on Sunday, 1 July banning in California the sale of products made from the force-feeding of ducks and geese.
Tom Santorelli reports.
02 Jul 2012
