Colorado fires: Houses reduced to ash
US President Barack Obama has toured neighbourhoods ravaged by a wildfire that drove tens of thousands of people from their homes in a Colorado city.
The visit comes after Mr Obama issued a disaster declaration, allowing federal funds to be used to combat the blaze.
Searchers have found a second body at a burned-out Colorado Springs home, where two people had been reported missing.
30 Jun 2012
