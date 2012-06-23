Jerry Sandusky leaves court in handcuffs
Tale of abuser Jerry Sandsuky shocks US sport

Former US college football coach Jerry Sandusky has been found guilty in 45 out of 48 counts of child sex abuse.

The jury reached its verdict at the end of its second day of deliberations.

Jerry Sandusky, 68, denied 48 counts of abusing 10 boys over 15 years while working at Penn State University, Pennsylvania.

Steve Kingstone reports.

