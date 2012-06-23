Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly
Jerry Sandusky verdict: Tribute paid to victims

Former US college football coach Jerry Sandusky has been found guilty of 45 out of 48 counts of child sex abuse.

Sandusky, 68, denied 48 counts of abusing 10 boys over 15 years.

Speaking outside court, Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly paid tribute to his victims.

