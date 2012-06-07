Media player
Foie Gras binge in California ahead of state ban
Food gourmets in California have embarked on a foie gras binge, before it becomes the first US state to ban the controversial delicacy.
It is produced by force-feeding ducks and geese to fatten their livers.
The decision to prohibit its sale was signed into law by California's then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2004, and included an eight-year grace period, as Janey Mitchell reports.
07 Jun 2012
