Canada murder suspect Luka Magnotta arrested
Police in Berlin have arrested the Canadian porn actor wanted for the murder and dismemberment of his lover.
Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, was picked up in a cybercafe in Berlin's Neukoelln district.
An Interpol notice says Mr Magnotta is suspected of killing Jun Lin, a 33-year-old Chinese student, in Montreal. Body parts were also posted to political parties in Canada.
He faces charges in Canada of murder and threatening Canadian politicians.
Stephen Evans reports from Berlin.
04 Jun 2012
